Edna Jean Denson Cox, 81, passed away on Jan. 20, 2022 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Alec Leo Denson and Florence Winnie Pippin Denson; husband, Charles Harris Cox; and brothers and sisters, James “Bill” Denson (Mary), Joe Mae Allen (Hack), Elene “Dean” Denson Marks (Billy) and Denny Lee Denson (Marlene).
She is survived by: her son, Charles Rhea Cox (and his wife, Lisa); daughter, Debbie Jean Cox; brother, A.C. Denson (Cindy); grandchildren, Holly Cox, Ashley Cox Sevier (and her husband, Brian), Donovan Collinsworth; great-grandchildren, Payton Cox, Ashton Harris, Carlee Sevier, Lucas Sevier; and honorary daughter, Teresa Davis.
Edna was born at home in 1940 into a farm family in Jackson County. She was one of six children in a humble home in the Gainesboro/Cookeville area. Edna and her sisters did most of the cooking, cleaning, and gardening when they were young due to their mother’s health issues.
While Edna was still a young girl, the family decided to move to the small community of Laguardo. Most of the siblings married and remained in that area where their families continued to grow up, all living within walking distance of each other. Edna attended Laguardo school through May of 1955.
Edna married Charles Harris Cox in 1959, and they made their home in Lebanon.
Charles Rhea Cox and Debbie Jean Cox, their son and daughter, respectively, grew up in Lebanon, where both graduated from Lebanon High School.
They were a very happy family and attended Forrest Avenue Church of God, with many family members and friends.
Edna liked listening to gospel music and to the word of God.
She loved to walk the block in her neighborhood and visit with her neighbors and friends.
She took much joy in babysitting all of her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Her family describes her as loving, kind, caring, cheerful, playful, genuine, selfless, humble and devout. She loved the simple things in life. They describe her as someone who always saw the good in everyone, no matter of their circumstances and would always help anyone that she saw in need.
After losing her husband in 1999, her strong faith was never shaken, and her strength and self-reliance was to be admired.
She loved babies and children so very much. She always interacted with them in any circumstance, not just family, but anyone’s kids. Most often, children would respond to her with a grin, big smile or a giggle, which would just make her day.
Edna took the time to notice the Lord’s gifts all around her, often mentioning the pretty sky, beautiful trees, sunsets, and other things just around her home. She wanted all to notice and enjoy it with her.
Her gift for unconditional love, giving grace, and forgiveness was boundless and a beautiful lesson to pass to her family. She will be greatly missed but is now home in the arms of Jesus.
Visitation will be held on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service
at 1 p.m. in the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Gordon Lee will officiate the services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Edna Cox to the
Lewy Body Dementia Association by visiting LBDA.org.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
