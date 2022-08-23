Edna Oliver Edwards, 89, of Lebanon. passed away on Aug. 19, 2022.
Edna Oliver Edwards, 89, of Lebanon. passed away on Aug. 19, 2022.
Born in Macon County on Oct. 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Marlin Oliver, Sr., and Mazie Gann Oliver.
She worked at the Lebanon Garment Company for many years and was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
She was one of the original members of The Tennessee Travelers, who danced with Ralph Sloan on the Grand Ole Opry.
She was preceded in death by: her husbands, J.H. Edwards, Wayne Roberts; two children, Linda DeBord, Jason Edwards; three sisters, Estelle Oliver, Evelle Baskerville, Ella Mae Scruggs; and five brothers, James Lee, Willie Clay, Marlin Jr., Roy and Billy Oliver.
She is survived by: her daughter, Brenda (Danny) Hensley; three grandchildren, Chad (Kristin) Hensley, Brandy Morse, Chastity (Jeremy) Reich; six great-grandchildren, Kizer Hensley, Tru Morse, Kaleigh Reich, Kinley Reich, Hadlee Covington, Charlee Covington; sister, Idelle Loftis; and special nephew, Michael Oliver.
Funeral services were held on Monday at 11 a.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Terry Fesler officiating. Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Monday prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Eddie Oliver, Clayton Oliver, Chuck Oliver, Michael Oliver, Robert Loftis and Terry Scruggs.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
