Wilson County Schools is now one step closer to securing property for two new school sites after the county’s education committee elected to send the schools district’s proposal through to the budget committee with a positive recommendation.
During the committee meeting on Monday, Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said, “We are ready to move forward on these pieces of land, but we have to secure the funding.”
The two sites are at 1690 Double Log Cabin Road in Lebanon and 14045 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet.
The Double Log Cabin Road site came under scrutiny after citizens began raising concerns about the safety of the infrastructure in that area.
“I know these roads,” Wilson County Commissioner Sonja Robinson said. “I know the infrastructure. I would like to ask that we make sure these roads can accommodate these schools, especially if we are talking about possibly putting three schools out there.”
One benefit of the Double Log Cabin Road property is the size and resulting feasibility of eventually building an elementary, middle and high school on the same tract. Putting three schools on the same site is not unheard of. Luttrell said that many surrounding counties have used a similar model.
As for land values, Luttrell warned that indecision could be the wrong decision given market trends as real-estate prices continue to climb.
Although it presents a possibility down the road, Luttrell told committee members that “the biggest need within the next 18 months is an elementary school” to relieve the capacity crunch at West Elementary School.
The two sites selected were taken out of a larger group of seven properties that submitted applications for consideration.
“We looked at other pieces of property, and they couldn’t support the step system,” Wilson County school board member Jamie Farough said. “ There were road concerns with those too. I know how expensive land on (Highway) 109 is. My dad personally lives on this road. It was an emotional decision for me, but it’s where schools need to be.”
Wilson County school board member Kimberly McGee added, “We as a board discussed this thoroughly. We asked a lot of questions, and it came down to feasibility with the RFPs (requests for purchase) that we have received back. Those two were the two best for building schools.”
Wilson County Commissioner Tommy Jones mentioned that he felt like the school system had done a “very good job.”
“They didn’t go out there, knock on doors asking to buy people’s land,” Jones said. “Their job was to take the best piece of property they could work with.”
There was some discrepancy about the education committee’s authority to influence site choice. Wilson County attorney Mike Jennings pointed out to the committee members that it was not their place to tell the school board where to build but rather merely to decide whether to approve it to be funded.
The price tag on the properties is in excess of $9 million. The move will now head to the Wilson County budget committee for further discussion.
