Area schools have grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning, adapting measures as an understanding of the virus improves.
Still, two years in, school officials are saying that it is as bad as it has ever been, largely due to the omicron variant.
Wilson County Schools (WCS) Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock said that during the week of Jan. 17-21, his district saw more confirmed positive cases than any other seven-day period. According to the WCS COVID-19 dashboard, 493 students tested positive that week. The following week, case counts were down by 10%.
“That week, we figured out where our capacity was,” said Whitlock. “We put out every substitute that we could. We used central-office staff to cover classrooms, as well as educational assistants. We had to use employees that aren’t typically in front of classrooms, because our absences exceeded the sub pool. It was all hands on deck.”
A notice was put out by the school system that was advertising the hiring of substitute teachers in an effort to mitigate the absences it’s seeing among staff.
Whitlock pointed out that although the district has more confirmed cases of late, it has had more students in school because of relaxed measures from the state.
The Tennessee legislature passed sweeping reforms to curb protective measures for the virus during a special session in the fall of 2021, so school districts are no longer allowed to require masks or quarantine students.
“We stopped contact tracing at that point (too),” said Whitlock. “We (now) just have talk to our families and our community leaders, and we make a plan based on what we feel our community wants. Then, we try to balance that with what public health tells us.”
Whitlock said that after two years of the pandemic, society’s tolerance has simply “evolved.”
“Early on, before we knew much about it, before it was super rampant in our communities, we had an exhaustive chain of events, contact tracing everyone,” said Whitlock. “That has pared back. It’s in response to where our community is. Based on the amount of viral activity we have right now, it’s hard to tell we’re in a pandemic. You go anywhere, we don’t have reduced capacity or mask requirements (anymore). We’re in a much different place.”
Another key difference between the Omicron wave and other times during the pandemic has been the transmissibility of the latest variant.
“The Delta wave was more (problematic) than previous waves,” said Whitlock. “The Omicron variant is even more so than Delta. We are seeing it run through families. Previous waves were hit or miss. A sibling would get it, quarantine, and (others in the house might not get sick). This time around it is more common for it to hit everyone in the household.
“We’ve (also) noticed that it really is everywhere. There isn’t a part of the county that’s worse than others.”
The Tennessee Department of Health outlines a minimum of a five-day isolation, which is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Whitlock has observed that most students seem to bounce back pretty quickly. At least, the district isn’t seeing a lot of 10-day absences.
Much like its county-wide counterpart, Lebanon Special School Districts is also reeling.
“We had crisis-type situations where we had so many out at one time that we couldn’t possibly staff our classroom,” said Lebanon Special School District Assistant Director of Schools Becky Kegler. “We had times where our substitute availability didn’t meet the need. It’s hard to get enough coverage when you also have flu and other absences not even related to COVID. We have even had teachers test positive for flu and COVID (at the same time).”
The trouble didn’t just begin. It’s been going on since before Christmas.
“The week we returned to school after Christmas break we had 45 teachers test positive,” said Kegler. “Before the break, we had 20. Not all those who missed time before felt good enough to come back to school (even after the break).”
The district sent out a letter to students’ families that week notifying them of the situation and closing the schools. Inclement weather forced additional closures that week.
Two weeks later, during the week of Jan. 17-21, LSSD had 165 students who reported testing positive. The district has found that students can be asymptomatic and don’t test. Some choose not to get tested at all.
“We are encouraging people to keep their child home if they are sick,” said Kegler. “Unfortunately, we still have some who come to school with symptoms.”
The rapid transmission of the Omicron variant has also forced a reexamination of the situation.
“The way it works here is that (the schools) kind of take turns (as the hotspots),” said Kegler. “You may have one week where this school tests more than another. Then, it will bounce. We’ll be saying, ‘Wow you guys aren’t getting it so bad’ ... then bam.”
Kegler reported seeing similar outcomes to in-home infections as Whitlock saw.
“Very seldom are we finding that it is an isolated case in a household,” said Kegler. “You have to be cautious, because more than likely, everyone is going to come down with it. This one spreads so quickly, we are very fortunate that the illness is not so severe.”
The symptoms that Kegler said that her district is seeing the most are similar to symptoms associated with a case of a common cold or the flu.
When an LSSD student tests positive, other classmates and parents are notified.
“They either get a call or an automatic message that the principal sends to that class,” said Kegler. “Sometimes, the nurse makes the call, but they get some kind of communication that says there was a positive case in this class, so you can monitor your kids’ situation.”
In most cases, though, LSSD doesn’t have the authority to say don’t come to school.
“We are doing the best we can to keep students in the classroom … and return to normal activities as soon as possible, while still, after all this time, having to deal with COVID,” said Kegler. “Right now, this variant is creating a higher level of absenteeism for teachers and students, but we’re working with the hands that we’ve been dealt.”
For the district’s main goal of keeping classrooms attended and staffed, Kegler feels that the shorter isolation period has been helpful.
“Any disruption in teaching and learning is never a good thing,” said Kegler. “We’re weathering the storm and asking parents to hold hands with us. It’s not easy on families either when their child is home sick or missing school. We are a smaller district, and a lot of our families have been with us for generations. They work hard with us in collaboration and understanding. They know that this is difficult and that schools everywhere are doing the best they can.”
