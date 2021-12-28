Edwin Jenkins passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at age 83.
The Graveside Service is at noon on Wednesday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Edwin Franklin Jenkins was born in Lebanon to Cora Chrisman Jenkins and John Jenkins.
He served in the United States Army.
He loved being outdoors and farming.
Mr. Jenkins is survived by siblings — Warren D. Jenkins, Sr. and Wanda (Delford) Johnson — and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cora and John Jenkins, and his siblings, Reba Ward and Joseph William Jenkins.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
