Eight-run first inning launches Lebanon to opening-round win

Lebanon scored eight times in the bottom of the first inning Saturday and went on to beat visiting Portland 9-0 in the District 9-AAA tournament first round at Brent Foster Field.
Eli Carson opened the Blue Devils first inning with a triple to deep center field and later doubled to left to drive in two runs. Carson Boles had three hits and an RBI while Wyatt Bowling added a hit, two walks and three stolen bases.
Jake Jewell pitched the top of the first inning, but after the Blue Devils’ big inning, gave way to Nick Maggart, who struck out nine in four innings for the win. Elijah Shreeve threw the final two as Lebanon improved to 15-12.
Lebanon faced Beech last night and, win or lose, will play again today.
UT-signee holds Central to one hit in 7-0 Beech winTennessee-signee Chase Burns held Wilson Central hitless until one out remained in a 7-0 Beech victory in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament at Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field.
Burns, projected to be a top-five-round pick in July’s major-league draft, walked two and struck out 14. Central’s only hit was Ben Sills’ single to center field with two out in the seventh inning.
Beech scored twice in the first, sixth and seventh innings and once in the second.
Isaac Schafer allowed three runs on four hits in the first 32/3 innings to take the loss. Mason Demonbreun pitched 11/3 innings and Luke Kinzer and Tristan Lewis one each as the foursome surrendered 12 hits as Central slipped to 9-19.
Wilson Central faced Portland in an elimination game yesterday with the survivor returning at 4 p.m. today to face the Lebanon-Beech loser.
Watts pitches Watertown to 1-0 shutout of Upperman
BAXTER — Braydon Cousino scored on a first-inning error and Brandon Watts made the lead stand as he held host and top-seed Upperman to four singles in a 1-0 Watertown win in a District 8-AA winner’s bracket final Saturday afternoon.
Watts struck out 11 and walked two in throwing 110 pitches in seven innings as the Purple Tigers improved to 22-5.
Cousino walked to open the game and moved around the bases on Upperman’s only errors of the day.
Upperman outhit Watertown 4-3 as the Bees’ Eli Huddleston walked two Purple Tigers and struck out eight in seven innings.
Kaden Seay doubled for WHS, which was to play for the bracket championship last night against either Upperman or Cannon County. A loss last night would result in an “if necessary” game at 5:30 p.m. today with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship game against the DeKalb County bracket winner.
Station Camp stuns top-seed Mt. Juliet, 9-2
MT. JULIET — With Vanderbilt-signee Ryan Ginther on the mound for Station Camp, the Bison built a sizable lead in the middle innings Saturday and went on to upset host Mt. Juliet, 9-2, in the opening round of the District 9-AAA tournament.
The overall No. 1 seed, Mt. Juliet fell behind 1-0 in the second inning and 7-0 in the fourth. The Golden Bears, held to three hits while striking out 10 times in five innings against the left-handed Ginther, could muster only single tallies in the sixth and seventh against the Station Camp bullpen on RBIs by Colton Regen and Jack Fortner.
The Bison belted four doubles out of 10 hits off three Mt. Juliet pitchers. Starter Justin Lee was pulled two outs into the fourth inning as he allowed seven runs (just three earned) on seven hits.
Mt. Juliet finished with seven hits, including doubles by Fortner and Lee as the Bears slipped to 24-7.
The Golden Bears faced Gallatin, a 9-3 loser to Green Hill, yesterday while the Hawks and Station Camp met in the winner’s bracket final.
Action continues today with the Mt. Juliet-Gallatin winner taking on the Green Hill-Station Camp loser. The Hawks-Bison winner advanced to the bracket final to take on the survivor of the loser’s bracket games.
Summar pitches Hawks to win in first tourney gameMT. JULIET — Green Hill’s first-ever tournament game was a 9-3 triumph over Gallatin as the 9-AAA tourney got under way at Mt. Juliet last Saturday.
Micah Summar pitched a complete game with one earned run allowed on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Christian Taylor and Brett Dowling each drove in two runs on three hits apiece for the Hawks.
Tate Riley doubled and singled as the Hawks advanced with a 6-14 record into yesterday’s winner’s bracket final against Station Camp.
Win or lose, the Hawks will return today for either the loser’s bracket final at 4 p.m. or the bracket final at 7.
