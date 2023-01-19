WATER RESCUE PHOTO

(From left) Lt. James Hendricks, Lt. Ian Huey, and Firefighter/AEMT Tyler Brown help rescue an elderly man from Fall Creek on Tuesday morning.

 Mark Bellew/ All Hands Fire Photos

An elderly man was rescued after his car was swept away by Fall Creek on Tuesday morning.

The man attempted to cross a low-water bridge on Baldy Ford Road in Lebanon after overnight and morning rains had left standing water on the roadway. The small sedan that he was driving was quickly pulled downstream, leaving him trapped in the creek.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.