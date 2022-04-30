Eldridge A. Jenkins

Eldridge Anderson Jenkins, 85, of Old Hickory, passed away on April 19, 2022.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at New Generation Funeral Home in Antioch and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon, with the funeral to follow.
Interment will be held at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
New Generation Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
