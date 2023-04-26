Wilson County Election Commissioners were sworn in by General Sessions Judge Ensley Hagan at the election commission’s regular meeting on April 11.
Returning commissioners John Pope, Ronnie Kelley, Don Simpson and Terry Muncher were joined by Sue Vanatta, who was appointed to replace retiring commissioner Sherry Orange. Orange had served as chairman of the commission since 2011.
All five commissioners are appointed by the Tennessee State Election Commission.
After being sworn in, the commission elected John Pope as chairman and Ronnie Kelley as secretary.
Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties has a five-member election commission that is appointed by members of the Tennessee State Election Commission for two-year terms. The State Election Commission is made up of seven members, representing both political parties and all three grand divisions in Tennessee. They are the only state commission that is elected by the General Assembly.
“We are fortunate to have five election commissioners, representing both the Republican and Democratic parties, that are dedicated to providing Wilson County voters with fair elections and the best voting experience possible,” Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said. “Their leadership supports election administration that is accurate and efficient for the voters, poll officials and taxpayers.”
The Wilson County Election Commission meets monthly at the commission office, located at 230 East Gay St. in Lebanon. Serving the election needs of more than 99,000 registered voters is a challenge for the election commission. The Wilson County Election Commission has a goal of making each successive election experience better for the voters of Wilson County. Being one of the first in the nation to implement a voting system that provides voters with the confidence of a paper ballot, the Wilson County Election Commission is continually seeking ways to improve.
Innovations in election administration over the years have reduced wait times, increased efficiency and have enhanced voter confidence. Each election is unique and presents an opportunity to improve the process. Through all the improvements, Wilson County poll officials have been striving to master the technology and procedures necessary to successfully administer every election.
There are many opportunities to participate in elections as the election commission begins to prepare for the next scheduled elections in 2024.
“We encourage anyone interested in joining this elite group of poll officials to submit the poll worker application found at www.WilsonElections.com,” Smith said. “Wilson County is growing, and there will always be a need for additional poll officials.”
For the latest election news in Wilson County and for information about registering to vote, elections or voting visit www.WilsonElections.com or contact the Wilson County Election Commission by calling 615-444-0216.
