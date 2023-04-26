Wilson County Election Commissioners were sworn in by General Sessions Judge Ensley Hagan at the election commission’s regular meeting on April 11.

Returning commissioners John Pope, Ronnie Kelley, Don Simpson and Terry Muncher were joined by Sue Vanatta, who was appointed to replace retiring commissioner Sherry Orange. Orange had served as chairman of the commission since 2011.

