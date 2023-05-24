Applications are now being accepted for the Wilson County Election Institute, which will be held on Aug. 12, 2023.
The institute is a one-day, behind-the-scenes look at what the county does to plan, prepare and conduct elections in Wilson County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Applications are now being accepted for the Wilson County Election Institute, which will be held on Aug. 12, 2023.
The institute is a one-day, behind-the-scenes look at what the county does to plan, prepare and conduct elections in Wilson County.
“Election institute is a great opportunity for those interested in elections and wanting to know more about security, testing, auditing, ballot preparation, voter registration and all of the checks and balances in place to protect the integrity of every vote cast in Wilson County,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith.
Class members enjoy a hands-on experience designed to give a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation that goes into elections in Wilson County. Participants will gain knowledge about voter registration, ballot and voting system preparation, what it takes to be a candidate, along with the importance of poll workers, the media and community outreach.
“This class will give attendees an understanding of the many aspects of preparation for elections and the every day functions of the election commission,” said Smith. “We encourage anyone involved in a campaign, prospective candidates and citizens interested in becoming more civically-involved or wanting to know how elections are administered to apply for the institute.”
The election institute will be held from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Election Commission office, located at 230 East Gay Street in Lebanon. The classes are free. The class size is limited, so individuals are encouraged to reserve a seat soon. To reserve a seat, to learn more about the election institute or for an application, information is available at www.WilsonElections.com, or individuals can call the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216.
- Submitted
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.