The death of a 34-year-old runner earlier this month shocked a nation that saw local running communities band together on Friday to finish the run that cost the Memphis mother her life.
Hundreds of runners from around Wilson County showed up to honorarily finish the run that Eliza Fletcher was on before she was abducted and killed on Sept. 2.
It was part of a nationwide effort to remember Fletcher, the mother of two, whose remains were positively identified by Memphis law enforcement.
Mt. Juliet and Lebanon were both sites of pre-dawn Friday runs and joined the likes of cities like Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville; and Fletcher’s hometown of Memphis.
Jill Pappas, of Hermitage, helped organize the Mt. Juliet event. As a runner herself, she indicated that she felt several emotions after learning of Fletcher’s death.
“Honestly, I was both devastated and angry, because my first initial thought was, ‘I can’t believe this happened again,’” Pappas said. “Multiple females have been attacked and murdered who have just been out for a simple run.”
Pappas pointed to Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who went missing in 2018, as the one such instance that hit her close to home.
The 35-year-old is an event manager at Belmont University in Nashville, so she took the reins of promoting the event. Meanwhile, Alicia Tagtmeyer helped secure the location and the necessary permits.
“We both organized it together,” Pappas said. “I took charge of the logistics of it and getting the word out through social media. Alicia (Tagtmeyer) walked the path and got the permits approved through the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department.”
Pappas indicated that she also coordinated with the Mt. Juliet Police Department to ensure that a police presence was out there.
“They were more than happy and willing to create community engagement throughout their department in order for this event to happen,” Pappas said.
According to Pappas, the event organizers initially expected approximately 10 runners, so she was pleasantly surprised when almost 200 people showed up.
“It (was) fantastic,” Pappas said. “We put this together in two days and got an overwhelming response for it. We are happy that we were able to reach out to the community just by social media, sharing, and liking pages to get the word out. We are really happy to see so many people come out and show support.”
Tagtmeyer said that most of those she had talked to “felt connected” to Fletcher.
“Being a mother, a parent, (or) a runner, we all feel some connection to her in some way,” Tagtmeyer said. “It was motivating to come together as a group.”
Like Pappas, Tagtmeyer did not expect so many people to participate.
“Originally, I was hoping for five to 10 people to rally together at 4 a.m. and do this with me,” Tagtmeyer said. “Having the turnout we did showed how much Eliza’s abduction and death affected the running community.”
Before the run on Friday, Tagtmeyer shared some remarks.
“Eliza was like a lot of us,” Tagtmeyer said. “She was a mother who had plans to go home to her babies. She was teacher who had plans to go to work that morning. A week ago today, she laced up for the last time and went out for a normal run. In her honor, her memory, we are hear today to finish Eliza’s run.”
The runners met at the community center at Charlie Daniels Park around 4:15 a.m., representing the time of day that Fletcher would typically begin her run. In Lebanon, the runners gathered in Don Fox Community Park.
They held a moment of silence and officially began at 4:20 a.m. It was an informal run so that attendees could walk, jog or run, but the idea was to go eight miles, the distance Fletcher was planning to cover the morning she went missing.
