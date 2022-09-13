ELIZAS RUN PHOTO 2

In honor of the Memphis mother who was slain during a pre-dawn run earlier this month, runners gathered in multiple locations around Wilson County to finish the run that the deceased was never able do complete.

 Submitted

The death of a 34-year-old runner earlier this month shocked a nation that saw local running communities band together on Friday to finish the run that cost the Memphis mother her life.

Hundreds of runners from around Wilson County showed up to honorarily finish the run that Eliza Fletcher was on before she was abducted and killed on Sept. 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.