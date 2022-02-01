Elizabeth Anne Helm passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.
The funeral service, conducted by Mike Shelby and Brandon Helm, is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers are Nicholas Anderson, Colby Jones, Clayton Thorne, Roger Smith, Johnie Dies, Brent Vickers, Jason Wright and Brandon Helm. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Lynn, Clayton Thorne Construction, Dakota Suire, Stetson Holder and Joe Moran.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Elizabeth was born on Sept. 27, 1955, to the late Roy Dies, Sr., and Charlotte Dies.
She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
She retired from AmeriGas after 32 years.
Elizabeth fell in love and married the love of her life, Terry Helm, on Oct. 14, 1983. They enjoyed their life in the Beasley’s Bend community.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father, Roy Dies, Sr.
Survivors include: her mother, Charlotte Dies; husband, Terry Helm; daughters, Tammy Helm (Roger Smith) Anderson, Michelle Helm (Jason Wright) Jones; grandchildren, Bethany Anderson Whittington, Shelby (Clayton) Thorne, Nicholas (Danielle Dollens) Anderson, Colby Jones; great-grandchildren, Bryleigh Kate Crawford, Hunter Dale York, Ensley Cole Whittington, Lincoln Clay Thorne; brothers, Roy (Annabell) Dies, Jr., Charmeal Holder Smith; and special caregiver and family member, Angela Bennett.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is entrusted with the arrangements.
