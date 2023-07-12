Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Conroy, the daughter of Delores (Mercolino) and Frank Morassi, 82, died on July 8, 2023.
Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Conroy, the daughter of Delores (Mercolino) and Frank Morassi, 82, died on July 8, 2023.
She was born on June 2, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts.
She was a 1959 graduate of Agawam High School, where she served on multiple reunion committees.
Betty married Michael Conroy in 1963 and later moved to Tennessee in 1967. She lived in East and Middle Tennessee for the rest of her life.
Betty was a devout Catholic and an active participant at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Morristown, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jefferson City, and for the last 15 years was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon. She was a eucharistic minister, both at mass and to those who were unable to attend mass, and was the leader of the homebound ministry. She was also a member of the ladies’ altar society, bereavement committee, rosary group, auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary, and she devoted her time and talents to the church and parish office as well.
She was more than just a minister to people. Betty was an inspiration, mentor, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and is survived by: their children, Michael (Susanne) of Virginia, Patrick (Casey) of Tennessee, and Shannon of Kentucky, as well as five grandchildren — Ryan, Rylie, Jack, Heath and Andrew. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Chase, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Jim Carey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Morassi.
Funeral services will take place at Saint Frances Cabrini Church in Lebanon on Saturday. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with praying of the rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disability Law Center of Virginia by mailing those to 1512 Willow Lawn Drive, suite 100, Richmond, Virginia, 23230, or to Saint Frances Cabrini Church for the Betty Conroy Religious Ed. Memorial Fund by mailing those to 300 South Tarver Ave., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
