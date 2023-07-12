Elizabeth “Liz” A. Hamilton Thompson — a beacon of strength, resilience and wisdom — passed away on July 8, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.
Born on March 11, 1935, in Lebanon, Elizabeth, known for her razor-sharp wit and unwavering integrity, lived a life characterized by dedication and perseverance.
Liz was a proud and accomplished woman, who carved a successful career for herself in the world of accounting. She and her husband, Joe, were the backbone of Thompson Bookkeeping and Tax Service, a business they built and nurtured with diligence and commitment. Her meticulousness and professionalism set the bar high in the industry, making her a respected figure among her peers.
She was also a franchise owner for Sears Catalog.
Her work ethic was nothing short of inspiring. She worked tirelessly until her retirement, leaving an indelible mark on all those she served.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Chloe Hamilton; husband, Joe R. Thompson; son, Kerry Thompson; grandson, Cory Thompson; brother, Johnny Hamilton; brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Mary Hube Thompson.
She is survived by: her son, Steve Thompson; daughter, Julie (Mike) Lankford; grandsons, Christopher Thompson, Zack Lankford, Blake Lankford; great-grandchildren, Lanie Thompson, Addilee Thompson, Owen Thompson, Presley Thompson; sister-in-law, Sandra Hamilton; niece, Lynn Hamilton; daughter/daughter-in-law, Sharon (Tom) Gibson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Jane Bull; along with numerous other nephews and nieces.
Liz was a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School and a charter member of Fairview Church.
Visitation was held on Tuesday at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday in Fairview Church, located at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Dr. Michael Christian and minister Devin Black will officiate the services.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Christopher Thompson, Zack Lankford, Blake Lankford, Tommy Thompson, Bobby Thompson and Mike Lankford. Honorary pallbearers are the Lebanon High School class of 1953, former Sunday school class students, and her Beta Sigma Phi sisters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Liz’s memory to Fairview Church by mailing those to 1660 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.