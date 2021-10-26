Elizabeth Spears, 62, of Hartsville, passed away on Thursday.
She is preceded in death by her father, James McMurtry, and her grandmother, Nellie Overton.
Survivors include: her husband, Jim Spears; mother, Virginia Law; daughter,
Jennifer (Vincent) Gooch; sons, Lee Smith, Jasper Smith; half-brothers, John
Mark Law, Jim Bob McMurtry; half-sister, Jamie McMurtry; grandchildren, Deidre Young, Lacy Butler, Angel Smith, Chance Smith, Haven Smith, Easton Smith; great-grandchild, Kylan Young; special best friend, Gail (Tony) Thompson; and special daughter, Kristen.
Mrs. Spears was a nurse for McFarland Hospital and University Medical Center.
She was also the secretary and member at Bledsoe Baptist Church.
She loved to spend time with her husband, Jim, sailing and spending time on the water.
She also loved red birds and was a very active member in the Iris Society.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon).
A funeral service will follow visitation, with Michael Shrum to officiate.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
