A funeral service for Elizabeth Sue Pruitt Markham will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Edward L. Anderson officiating.
Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Miss Markham, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born on July 29, 1939, in Granville, she is the daughter of the late Carl Smith Pruitt and Mable Maurine Kirby Pruitt.
She retired in 2001, after a 30-year career in teaching, with the last 18 years teaching kindergarten at Forks River School in Smith County.
She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: an infant sister, Marilyn Joyce Pruitt; brother, Billy Smith Pruitt; and a sister-in-law, Anita Pruitt.
She is survived by: two children, Susie (Jeff) Cogdill of Murfreesboro, Billy L. Markham, Jr., of South Carthage; two granddaughters, Addie Elizabeth Markham, Hailey Beth Markham; brother, Bobby Carl Pruitt of Lebanon; along with three nephews and two nieces.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
