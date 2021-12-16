Elizabeth (Ward-Larson) Danalds — a dedicated wife and mother, Christ-centered servant toward others and tireless advocate for children and special-needs causes — died unexpectedly on Nov. 20, 2021. She was 41 years old.
Elizabeth is survived by: her husband, Tyler Danalds; three children, Evan (14), Alex (13) and Anna (9); her mother, Charlotte Ward; sisters, Emily Ward-Larson, Ellen Cowens; brother, Jon Larson; parents by marriage, Steve and Patricia Danalds; sister by marriage, Tiffany Ross; and brother by marriage, Benjamin Cowens.
Preceding her in death are: her father, Jerry Larson; maternal grandparents, Robert and Jane Ward; and paternal grandparents, Franz and Mattie Lou Larson.
Elizabeth was born in Memphis on Dec. 11, 1979, and almost as soon as she could walk, she started to dance. Ballet was a consistent passion of her childhood, and she often danced in Ballet Memphis’ annual production of “The Nutcracker” during her adolescent and high-school years.
She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1998.
Elizabeth attended Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, from 1998-2002. It was there that she met Tyler. While at Drury, Elizabeth was an active servant member of Logos — a Christian, interdenominational campus ministry — and earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in sociology.
Elizabeth and Tyler stayed in southwest Missouri after graduation and were married on April 25, 2003. Four years later, they started their family.
Eventually they settled in Mt. Juliet, and Elizabeth became heavily involved in serving within the children’s schools, year after year. With her volunteer’s heart, she joyfully participated in countless church and school roles, as well as community events and activities for her children. Elizabeth selflessly focused on creating the greatest experiences for all those around her.
The celebration of life for Elizabeth, and for her beloved Tyler, is from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Bridge Fellowship (located at 5066 Lebanon Road in Lebanon). Visitation will be held at the Bridge Fellowship on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. Visitation is also on Friday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to consider donating to Empower Me Center, a local special-needs organization very close to Elizabeth’s heart. Individuals can donate in the upper right corner of the organization’s website, empowermecenter.com, and at the end by selecting Memorial and entering Elizabeth’s name.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.