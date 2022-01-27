Ellen Cutrell O’Neal, 75, of La Vergne passed away on Jan. 24, 2022.
She was born in Trousdale County on Sept. 5, 1946, to the late Henry Ford Cutrell and Martha Louise Lehew Cutrell.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and worked as a home health care sitter for several years.
She was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Reynolds.
She is survived by: her son, William David (Doni) Hodge; two grandchildren, Victoria Rose, Clinton Gerald Hirtzer; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Cole, Westin Caleb Johnson; and sister, Betty Louise Buhler.
Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Dr. Dan Spross officiating.
Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
