Lebanon businessman Gwynn Lanius, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on April 10, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born Elmer Gwynn Lanius on Oct. 1, 1938, in Old Hickory, he was the son of the late Elmer Perry Lanius and Allie Frances Sanders Lanius.
He was a 1956 graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy and attended Cumberland University.
He owned the Parkland Flea Market, located on Highway 231 South, and sold pianos and organs for several years at Hammond Studios in Nashville. He enjoyed playing the organ for many events through the years, including at Opryland for a time, and was a regular at the Wilson County Fair. He played for many pageants and even political events. He played on a circuit for several country clubs also.
He was a member and past president of the Lebanon Rotary Club and was honored to be named a Paul Harris Fellow twice.
He enjoyed playing golf with his friends and helped organize the Lebanon Rotary Golf fundraiser.
He was also past president of Lebanon Golf and Country Club.
He was a member of West Haven Baptist Church.
He is survived by: his wife of 45 years, Nancy Patton Lanius; two sons, Tony Lanius, Bob Lanius; one grandson, Matthew Perry Lanius; brother, Eddie (Shelia) Lanius; and a special thanks to caregivers, Kaffie Hockady and Sylvia Alexander.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Dr. Jonathan Richerson and Rev. Jack Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Leeville Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Jim Davis, Phillip Seiver, Bobby Naylor, Randall Pence, Jimmy Patton and David Patton. Honorary pallbearers are members of Lebanon Noon Rotary, Harold and Faye Anderson, Shannon and Gwen Tilley, Johnny Clark, Robbie Harpe, Bob Forrester and Jack Easley.
Visitation was held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Run4Water by mailing those care of Greg Armstrong, 1890 Highway 231 South, Castalian Springs, Tennessee, 37031, in addition to considering contributions to West Haven Baptist Church, Lebanon or First Southern Methodist Church, Nashville.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
