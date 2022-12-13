NEWS 3 PHOTO

After Dave Chappelle's show on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the comedian (at left) invited billionaire Elon Musk (at right) on stage. Musk obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

 AP Photo

SAN FRANCISCO — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”

They did ... lots of booing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.