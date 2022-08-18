NEWS 1 PHOTO

A historical marker is pictured that denotes the childhood home of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi, where fans can catch a glimpse of the rocker’s early years. In August of 2022, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum was seeing an uptick in tourism because of the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death.

 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

TUPELO, Mississippi — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and as a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer.

Roy Turner was named executive director of the birthplace last fall after long-time leader Dick Guyton retired.

