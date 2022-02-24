The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) has been bleeding staff since last year, forcing it to close rural stations at times. The department has pleaded to the county for help retaining employees.
On Tuesday evening, the Wilson County EMA Committee approved a pay raise of 10% for the personnel leaving en masse — paramedics and EMTs — until the new fiscal year.
The move will cost the county slightly less than $200,000.
Before it can go into effect, it will have to pass approval with the Wilson County Budget Committee and the county commission.
During the committee’s meeting at the Wilson County Courthouse, WEMA Director Joey Cooper informed members that in addition to the 27 positions that he was already down, more than 30 other employees had confirmed submission of applications elsewhere.
“We’re approaching that breaking point,” Cooper said. “It’s been a busy two years. We started with the tornado, the floods, and a pandemic. People are doing even more jobs than what they were used to because we’re short. Now, we’re circling the drain. I said a few months ago we were going to lose people, and we have.
“We’re trained for chaos, and to me, we are in chaos. (My crews) train for this. That’s why we do good in this kind of situation. But, I have received a number of complaints, and it doesn’t take a brain scientist to know stress is causing it. Are we going to last until July (next budget)? No, we won’t.”
Less-than-competitive wages that don’t match on-job stressors have emerged as a primary explanation for why many of the personnel choose to depart, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters local Wilson County Chapter 4238 Vice President Colton Young.
Young was not in attendance on Tuesday, despite having been to several such meetings in the past. He was in Nashville for a conference about first-responder post-traumatic stress.
Although the entire department is hurting for staff, Cooper and other administrators have confirmed that its most critical need is for paramedics and EMTs.
“That’s where we are bleeding, and it’s going to get bad enough that a tourniquet isn’t going to help,” Cooper said.
The tourniquet analogy has been applied throughout discussions, in reference to using non-recurring revenue, like funds from the American Rescue Plan, to get personnel up to a wage that will keep them at WEMA. Officials have expressed reluctance to spend non-recurring revenue but acknowledge that to save the department, they may not have a choice.
“We are at the point where someone is going to get hurt,” county commissioner Lauren Breeze said. “Somebody is going to die. I don’t know about you guys, but I want an ambulance to actually come to my house when I call 911.
“We’re simply not going to be able to recruit (new workers) at the level we are paying. This was brought to us in September, but we keep kicking the can down the road. WEMA is losing confidence in us as a body because we keep saying we’re going to get to it, then, do nothing. I know we don’t have pay-plan numbers, but at this point, I think we have to do something.”
Any move to upgrade wages into a level more in line with surrounding counties had been held up while the city waited on a pay study. Although commissioned last fall, the results of that pay study remain unavailable and incomplete.
During a meeting in January, county commissioner Justin Smith said that his contacts at WEMA had indicated that they wanted to wait for the pay study to come out to do things “the right way.”
However, on Tuesday, WEMA personnel attending the meeting said that they did want the study completed before taking the next step but added that they never anticipated it taking so long.
To carry the proposed increase forward will require $500,000 in future budget cycles, which could be accounted for in project growth revenues. Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said that growth figures project to be in excess of 4%.
(0) comments
