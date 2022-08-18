A law-enforcement-support flag became the center of controversy in Mt. Juliet after a citizen objected to it flying on the property at Mt. Juliet City Hall.
Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice posted on Monday that he and the rest of the city commission had received an email from a citizen that was “offended by (Mt. Juliet) flying the ‘Blue Line Flag’ near city hall on city property.”
The Thin Blue Line flag bears much resemblance to the traditional American flag. It has 50 stars and thirteen stripes. However, there is no red on the flag. Instead, stripes alternate between black and white, with the eighth stripe, the first stripe that runs the length of the flag, being a solid blue.
The flag has become a symbol of solidarity with police officers and law-enforcement personnel more broadly, but it has been seen as controversial white supremacy demonstrations, such as the Charlottesville, Virginia protests in 2017. Several purveyors of the flag have made efforts to distance themselves from those causes.
“My intention was never to offend anyone,” Justice said. “But, I am also never going to back down to supporting our first responders and emergency services. It’s never going to happen.”
For his part, Justice indicated that the flag was strictly intended to show support for law enforcement in the city and throughout the country.
“I spent most of my adult life as a law enforcement officer,” Justice’s post continued. “I suffered through the brutality imposed on us just like everyone else has, but I will not back down in my support for the law enforcement officers in our city, county, state, and across our country. They are overworked, underpaid, and are the subject of criticism in every aspect of their career. The job is a calling. These men and women don’t do it for the money because if they did, they wouldn’t do it at all.”
Justice’s post indicated that the city would be replacing the “Thin Blue Line” flag with two others that do not resemble the American flag.
In a phone call on Tuesday, Justice indicated that the episode on Facebook opened his eyes to a perspective on the matter he had not considered.
“There are a lot of people who have a problem with the American flag being altered or changed, with a blue line that goes through it, or a red line that goes through it,” Justice said. “(The complainant) did not like that we were flying a flag that supported police officers on city property. I don’t necessarily agree with her, but I don’t disagree either. In other words, I had not put it in that perspective before.”
Part of his post that garnered additional attention was a remark that Justice later clarified. The original post read, “This is a personal message from me ... DO NOT bring your liberal leanings here. What you’re leaning on won’t support you and neither will the rest of our community. WE SUPPORT OUR POLICE AND OUR FIRST RESPONDERS!”
Justice posted that message on his personal Facebook page, where it remains, and a page he created in his capacity as vice mayor and city commissioner. The city does not administer the latter page, but Justice mentioned that he still felt it was appropriate to take down the message from a page that reflected the city in any way.
“(The page) is not run by the city,” Justice said. “The city has nothing to do with it. But the perception is what I was looking at. I understand it would make sense that someone could think that was a city-run page. That perception was not the best in the world, so I thought it was best to take it down.”
In the edited version of his original post, Justice added, “I say liberal and not Democrat or Republican. Liberalism is a mindset, not a political party.”
Justice indicated that he was proud of the city for giving all municipal employees, including law enforcement and firefighters, an 8% raise when the most recent budget was passed.
“We do what we can to take care of our law enforcement and firefighters,” Justice said.
