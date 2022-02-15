Funeral services for Emilee Anne Botts will be 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Russ Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Emilee, 25, of Lebanon went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2022.
She was born on July 2, 1996.
Growing up, she was active in gymnastics and played soccer, softball, basketball and golf.
After graduating from high school, she went on to graduate from dental assistant school.
She had a deep love for all animals.
She enjoyed attending concerts, and rooting for the Vols in all sports.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jerry Ashe, and her paternal grandparents, Mitchell and Pauline Crowe Botts.
She is survived by: her mother, Melanie Botts (Tom Quinn); father, Randy (Teresa) Botts; brother, Ryan Botts; maternal grandmother, Doris Ashe; maternal uncle, Ray (Cindy) Ashe; paternal uncles, Rex Botts, Ricky Botts, Roy (Janet) Botts; and paternal aunts, Joyce (Kerry) Hammer and Tina Vinson.
Pallbearers are Ryan Botts, Tom Quinn, Ray Ashe, Justin Kimbrell, Houston Aranjo and Andy Willis.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.