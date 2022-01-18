Vehicular emissions testing is no longer required of Wilson County motorists following the enactment of new law that eliminates the practice.
The last day for a test was last Thursday.
“We are excited that vehicle emissions testing is coming to an end for our residents,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “I appreciate everyone’s patience as this has been a lengthy process for our state legislature.”
Hutto explained that emissions testing is no longer as important as it once was because industry innovations continue to produce cleaner-burning engines. He added that the state’s above-average air quality aided in the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval to suspend emissions testing.
“I’m grateful to everyone who had a hand in bringing emissions testing to an end for Wilson County,” said Hutto, who added he is happy county residents will no longer be burdened by the inspection expense.
The county does not lose out on a revenue source as a result of the change. Hutto said that the bulk of the revenue went back to the state, and that the county only received one dollar per test for administration fees associated with paperwork and processing.
Wilson County is not the only county impacted by the recent decision to do away with vehicle emissions testing. Hamilton (which consists of the Chattanooga area), Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties also ended their requirements.
Davidson County opted to remain in the emissions-testing program.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2018 that eliminated vehicle emissions testing in the state, pending approval from the EPA.
In February of 2020, the state submitted a revision to the state’s air quality plan to the EPA, requesting removal of the vehicle emissions testing program.
The EPA subsequently determined that the removal of vehicle emissions testing in the state is consistent with the federal Clean Air Act and all applicable regulations.
The EPA’s technical analysis concluded that after removal of vehicle emissions testing, the Middle Tennessee area will continue to comply with all National Ambient Air Quality Standards, according to a release from Tennessee Department of Environment Conservation.
