Emmet Watson passed away on Nov. 20, 2021, at age 76 from complications of a fall and Alzheimer’s.
Emmet James Watson was born in Flint, Michigan, to Marcella Armstrong and Hubert Watson.
He graduated from Durand Area (Michigan) High School and Flint (Michigan) Community College.
He was a mechanic all of his life and a member of the United States Air Force from 1966-1970, serving tours of duty in the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand as a crew chief on fighter jets.
Emmet was a private pilot and held certifications as an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic and Inspection Authorized (IA) Mechanic. He raced small hydroplanes as a member of the American Powerboats Association.
He was an avid deer hunter, loved to golf, travel and loved showing his 1956 Ford F100 at antique car shows. He never came home without a trophy.
He retired from the Volunteer State Maintenance Department in 2010.
Emmet is preceded in death by: his parents, Marcella and Hubert Watson; sister, Margaret Chapman; and nephew James Rathbun.
Emmet is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Theresa Williams Watson; son, Cameron Watson; sister, Angela Williams; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
No public services are scheduled.
Memorial donations can be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro and/or New Leash on Life of Lebanon.
Theresa would like to thank the hospice staff for the wonderful care that Emmet received in his final days.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
