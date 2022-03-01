The Empower Me Center (EMC), a Lebanon-based organization dedicated to creating opportunities for children and young adults with special needs to participate in an active community, will soon be chaired by a Super Bowl champion.
The former Pittsburgh Steeler punter and current Lebanon resident, Craig Colquitt, has served on the EMC Board since a fortuitous encounter in 2019.
“I observed a large number of people playing at the EMC property on my drive home,” Colquitt said. “I was intrigued, so I dropped in and introduced myself to Michelle Hill (the EMC executive director). After learning about the organization’s mission, values and plans for expansion, I knew this incredible community service was something I wanted to be a part of. There was no question in my mind. I knew their purpose, programming model and goals were a perfect fit for me.”
The event that Colquitt saw was EMC’s fall festival, one of the many events and activities that it hosts for its members throughout the year.
“I was absolutely stunned when Craig dropped in on our fall sports festival and asked about our services,” Hill said. “I was even more thrilled when I had a follow-up email from him before the event was even over asking about how he could help us make the goals of EMC a reality. I knew immediately that he was going to help lead us into our future.”
Over time, Colquitt attended several activities and committed to the mission by joining the board of directors.
“I observed the participants thriving and having fun with their friends,” Colquitt said. “The joy in their faces and learning from their parents about the overwhelming need for services for individuals with disabilities in our community fueled my desire to be involved. Having nine grandchildren of my own, the participants at Empower Me Center and their families pulled at my heartstrings.”
Colquitt was asked to be a speaker for a luncheon the organization put on in April of last year. It started with a goal of $30,000, but finished with more than $200,000, through long-term commitments plus donations from that day.
“That speaks volumes about Lebanon,” Colquitt said. “It also speaks volumes about what people will do for special-needs children.”
Joining a committed service team aligns with a passion of Colquitt’s for community participation that predates his professional football years.
“(I’m looking forward to) working with highly-motivated people with a cause,” said Colquitt. “It goes back to when I was in the key club in high school and we did community (outreach). The athletic department at (The University of Tennessee, Knoxville) had us involved in the community. I have participated with numerous non-profits, but this is the one that has inspired me the most. It’s going to be an honor to serve as chairman of the board.”
Colquitt indicated that he has big plans for the future of the organization and hopes to be instrumental in bringing it to fruition.
“It is my goal to lead Empower Me toward its dream of new facilities,” Colquitt said. “(We want to build) a state-of-the-art facility for our organization. It’s going to be an expensive project, probably around $20 million. It’s an exploding area of town, off South Hartmann Drive by the interstate. There are a lot of dynamics that are here and are good for the parents.
“It will take strong leadership from our board and a lot of help from our surrounding communities. However, working hard and finding that help is the least we can do for the deserving EMC participants, their families, and the entire special-needs community.”
