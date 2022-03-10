A group of female activists from the greater Nashville area awarded Lebanon’s Empower Me Center with a donation of $10,000 last Thursday.
One Wilson County ambassador in the program, Necole Bell, said that she thinks that Wilson County could be poised to form its own group in the near future.
“I would love to see Wilson County and Lebanon get more of these opportunities,” Bell said. “I am from here and want to see my county succeed.”
The group is called 100 Women Who Care-Greater Nashville.
“Every three months, 100 women give $100,” Bell said. “One hundred dollars doesn’t go very far, but when you think about $10,000, you hopefully can make an impact on a nonprofit.”
To decide who will be the recipient of the donations, the group puts into a hat for a drawing. Each member represented a different nonprofit, and must give a presentation if their name is called. In this case, Bell was one of the selected names. Her pitch for why the Empower Me Center should receive the donation focused on the organization’s scope.
“Empower Me Center serves more than 300 people in 20 counties,” Bell said.
The Empower Me Center attempts toprovide exceptional opportunities for the special-needs community in an attempt to assist those individuals.
The Empower Me Center’s executive director, Michelle Hill, was delighted about the donation.
“It will have a huge impact on our ability to help our kids in the summer who may need some financial assistance to attend camp,” Hill said. “It will also go to our Day Dreamers program to help provide activity supplies and some of the outing costs from field trips. We are going to use that money to be able to directly support some of our participants.”
While the Empower Me Center does raise a lot of funds through donations, Hill described the donation as over generous.
“This is a very large donation for us,” Hill said. “We are very happy and excited about it. We do receive funds from different entities, and business contributions, but this one is very special because it was decided on by 100 women who are basically empowering us to empower others.”
