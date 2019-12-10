A Christmas melody zipped through the cafeteria of the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center at 11 a.m. Saturday moments before the auctioneer began chanting, soliciting bids for the homemade cakes and pies donated to the special event.
Wilson County Community Help Center held its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for its facility at the center. According to WCCHC Executive Director Ben Spicer, choosing the senior citizens center for their venue was not specific other than the help center was not big enough to conduct such an event. Board members and other residents of the community milled around the room talking, laughing and studying the art donated by local artists such as Danielle McDaniel and the estate of Leslie Van Hook.
The help center is located at 203 W. High Street in Lebanon and offers several ways to help families and individuals in need. Free clothing, Ensure meal replacement drinks, gas vouchers, emergency food and prescriptions are some of the programs the center helps with.
"If someone comes to us and they don't want us to help them and they want to make it on their own, $20 goes a long way in the store," said Spicer.
According to its website, www.emptybowls.com, the Empty Bowls fundraising program is a movement created by artists and craftspeople around the world to help feed the hungry. Creators of a fundraiser can share their event on the Empty Bowls website.
Spicer said the help center began holding Empty Bowls fundraisers nine years ago.
This is where local artists create bowls and donate them to the nonprofit wanting to raise funds. Soup, chili, or some kind of food is made to go into the bowls and patrons donate funds to dine at the breakfast, luncheon or dinner. He said a couple of those years they went in another direction.
"It got to the point where we were doing it for six or seven years and people were getting tired of making bowls," said Spicer. "We would make the bowls at location, bring them back here, fire them, take them back, paint them and bring them back here to fire them again. It just became too strenuous."
During the two-year hiatus from Empty Bowls, the help center board decided to try fundraisers more personal to them. The first year saw them holding a pastor appreciation month and the next year holding an anniversary celebration. Spicer said neither fundraiser netted the funds they had anticipated so this year they decided to return to Empty Bowls.
"The concept of Empty Bowls is, somewhere there is an empty bowl with no food and this is an event to help fill those bowls," said Spicer.
Spicer said Mondat that Saturday's event raised between $6,000 to $7,000. The majority of the funds were earned through the bake sale.
"A Judge Barry Tatum cheesecake sold for $575," said Spicer. "He is famous for his cheesecakes."
The bake sale was a new addition to the event. Spicer said the board wanted to add a twist to the event and try to add some class. When asked if they plan to continue having the Empty Bowls fundraiser, he said that is a decision the board will have to make. Spicer said the board will meet again in January and will look at the results from this fundraiser to decide what direction they want to take future events.
"We hope to make it better every year," said Spicer. "We want to make it something that everyone looks forward to."
