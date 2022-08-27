The house is quiet once again.

Our adult children who had descended upon us in early May have all gone back to whence they came. Our son is back in college. Our middle daughter officially started an adult job in a new city where she can Uber her heart out, and our oldest is continuing to live her best life with a job, a house and a solid plan for her future.

Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.

Telling Tales is written by Wilson County's Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.