I can’t remember when my house was as clean or organized as it was the week before my oldest child was born. After work, I’d come home and spend hours scrubbing, sanitizing and stacking … all in preparation for his arrival.
I later learned sudden bursts of energy is referred to as nesting. So, I nested and waited … and waited and nested. Finally, my first little bird arrived a full nine days after his due date.
We thought we were bringing home 7 pounds and 21 inches of teeny perfectness, the kind of perfectness that nurses easily, sleeps, loves to snuggle and is easily soothed … you know, like a unicorn baby. Instead, within hours of arriving home from the hospital, we realized we brought home a 7-pound, 21-inch dictator that stayed pissed off because mom took more than 10 seconds to get her breast ready for his feeding or because dad’s diapering skills were subpar.
My pristine, perfectly-prepared nest looked like a war zone. I sat in the middle of it all in tears, trying to figure out a fancy breast pump. I couldn’t imagine having a bowel movement again, much less having the energy to clean.
We eventually figured each other out. Jacob learned to latch on, and I learned that if I concentrated on breathing, I wouldn’t scream in pain when he latched on.
Momnesia allows you to forget a lot of the pain that comes during and after childbirth. That’s true for the most part. But I will never, ever forget those first days of nursing. The books lied. My mom lied. The La Leche League lady I spoke to before giving birth lied. It wasn’t easy, and it did hurt.
It took a month or two and implementing the Babywise technique until we finally got a full night’s sleep. Everything else fell into place once we had the sleep thing figured out.
A few years later, we got to do it all again when bird No. 2 arrived. I did the same nesting thing. Only this time, it was more like reminesting. I’d pull out an old box of onesies to wash, which would lead to a mad search for a photo I took of Jacob in a giraffe onesie. I didn’t have the same pristine house, but Jackson didn’t mind.
Jackson and I went through the same stages of getting to know each other. He wasn’t interested in getting to know anyone but me and was a little more demanding than his big brother. And by demanding, I mean no amount of patience, sleep training, or Babywising would have worked on this kid. To (finally, for the love of everything good and holy) get some sleep, we decided we’d be just fine having a little guest every night in our bed.
It’s been 18 years since those early days of newbornhood. From newborn to toddler and middle-schooler to driving and dating, our nest has seen it all. Wet towels piled on the bathroom floor, dirty bowls under beds, and lights left on (all day, every day).
Even with all of that, the nest is still standing. We will soon go from messy nest to empty nest, from supervisors to spectators. The nest will be soon be empty, but I doubt it will ever get back to that clean, new-nest smell. I don’t mind, though. I prefer the lived-in look.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
