A providential news program let a husband-and-wife team new to Middle Tennessee know about an open physics position at Green Hill High School.
His call to the front office ended a search that almost went unanswered and would have left the Wilson County school without an option for physics.
Ed Cunningham had not been in Tennessee long. He and his wife had not even moved into their new home yet. The couple traveled from California after selling their Orange County home, but the rest they left up to the universe.
“We had always wanted to go to Tennessee,” Cunningham said. “For the past 10 or 12 years, it had been on our targets. We decided to take the plunge. We sold our house, packed up, and moved out here. Without jobs, we figured we would get some when we got here.”
Their daughter is attending the University of Tennessee, so Knoxville was off limits in an effort to give her space. However, the couple knew they wanted to be in the Volunteer State.
“We pulled in on the 20th of July,” Cunningham said. “We checked into the Residence Inn. The next morning, my wife gets up to see the news … and the first story is about the teacher shortage in Tennessee and how they needed a physics teacher at Green Hill High School. She woke me up and said, ‘Ed … you should apply for the job.’ ”
Cunningham envisioned applying for another human-resources job, a position he most recently held in California. He never expected it to play out as it has.
“At a distance, we found companies were not trying to hire someone who lived in California, so we figured we would establish a residence, and it would give us a leg up,” Cunningham said. “I started in human resources with Clark Construction. They helped build the Nashville Convention Center. That is when I started coming out here to see Tennessee. I thought this was the place I wanted to move to.”
He wasn’t always in human resources though. He was a physics teacher at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, located in Santa Margarita, California.
“I started the physics program there,” Cunningham said. “We did amusement park physics. It was one of the big focuses, and I taught the (advanced placement) course.”
He’s not in California anymore, but physics translates across the country.
“Physics is a differentiator for those students who are academically inclined,” Cunningham said. “The more competitive schools will look for physics on the transcript, whether it is academic, honors or (advanced placement).”
Some things are different from the last time he was in the classroom in 2003.
“It’s new with the technological aspect,” Cunningham said. “I still come from the overhead projector writing chalkboards and doing handouts sort of thing … but it came back pretty quickly. I feel comfortable. I have been used to speaking in front of groups for many years. The kids are great. What made it easy is that the kids are here to learn. That puts you ahead in the game and makes you feel appreciated.”
Green Hill High School principal Kevin Dawson indicated that Cunningham proved an answer to prayer.
“I was excited about seeing Mr. Cunningham’s work experience and hearing about his student-centered approach to teaching,” Dawson said.
Hiring a teacher just a couple of weeks before the school year is actually not that unusual.
“I have had late hires each year of being a principal due to last-minute resignations,” Dawson said. “The difference with this position is that it went for two months with zero applicants or inquiries.”
The principal indicated it has been a successful first two weeks.
“We are excited to have the position filled,” Dawson said. “The students and parents are very pleased with Mr. Cunningham, and he jumped right in with his colleagues in the science department.”
Even without the current climate of making hiring teachers difficult, one school official mentioned that it is never easy to find someone to fill a physics position.
“Finding a physics teacher even in non-shortage years is very difficult, because it is a specific focus that is not covered by an all science and math umbrella,” Wilson County Schools public information officer Bart Barker said. “Physics is specific, so the pot to get physics teachers is very thin.”
