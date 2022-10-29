TTL, Inc — an engineering design firm — proposed a development that could widen Pleasant Grove Road at a Thursday evening workshop held with the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The board will have its regular meeting on Monday.
TTL, Inc — an engineering design firm — proposed a development that could widen Pleasant Grove Road at a Thursday evening workshop held with the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.
The board will have its regular meeting on Monday.
The plans are to widen Pleasant Grove Road from Central Pike to Old Pleasant Grove Road with a four-lane roadway at 1.2 miles.
Matthew Brown, a professional engineer with TTL, said that they want to improve the operations and safety of Pleasant Grove Road.
“Everybody has seen a bunch of subdivisions come into Mt. Juliet, as well as other developments,” said Brown. “All of these developments add more and more vehicles to roadways that were just two-lane cow paths at one time.”
He added that the increased traffic from future roadway projects such as the Interstate 40 at Central Pike interchange project has caused more congestion on Pleasant Grove Road.
Brown also said that the project will accommodate both pedestrians and bicycles with 10-inch, multi-use paths along both sides of the roadway.
“We want to give some safe places and some efficient places for people to not only use, but to use with confidence,” said Brown.
Brown said that the development will flow nicely with all modes of travel.
The road widening will also intersect with Burton Place, Triple Crown Parkway, Trevor Drive, and Catalpa Drive.
Brown presented the city commission a design of the project’s section, which includes a buffer between the multi-use paths and the travel lanes, along with a raised median between the two opposing lanes of travel.
Brown said that the section gives TTL engineers the ability to add in left turn lanes where they are appropriate and to calm the traffic down.
“The design puts something there to keep people’s speeds down,” said Brown.
Brown also presented three alternative designs for the road widening to the city commission.
The project’s first alternative design was a free-flow curve.
A free-flow curve would extend Triple Crown Parkway down into the intersection and would also include stop signs at the intersections of Burton Place and Old Pleasant Grove Road.
The project’s second alternative design was a four-legged roundabout.
A four-legged roundabout would include bypass right turns and a cul-de-sac along Old Pleasant Grove Road.
The project’s third alternative design was a signal-controlled, four-legged intersection.
A signal-controlled intersection would include a bypass right turn lane into Pleasant Grove Road and a cul-de-sac along Old Pleasant Grove Road.
Brown indicated that all three alternative designs share common improvements in a four-lane road segment, which connects to Central Pike on the project’s southern end, and a four-lane road segment, which connects to Old Pleasant Grove Road on the project’s northern end.
TTL is currently in the planning phase of the project.
“We are going to work with the city and determine which design alternative could work for the roadway based on city commission comments and more,” said David Rast, the TTL Regional Transportation Leader.
Rast also estimated that construction will start around the fall of 2027.
