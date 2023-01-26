The Wilson County School Board is updating the tools it uses during director-of-schools evaluations.
After reviewing examples from other counties at a special-called meeting on Monday night, the school board decided to add on to the current evaluation tool used to reflect its expectations of the director and to deepen its understanding of his success in the position.
School board members will send their suggestions for the updated evaluation tool to zone 1 school board member Carrie Pfieffer, who will then produce a single document to review the additions at a later date.
Included in the packet of evaluation-tool examples was one from Rutherford County that Pfieffer liked for its quantitative and qualitative aspects.
“It includes administrator feedback and board data, as well as the qualitative achievement portion, and I think that’s what we would need to discuss in terms of goal-setting” Pfieffer said. “I also think it’s important in this to have input from the director himself. In the evaluation process with our teachers, there is a collaborative aspect to that where teachers set goals for themselves and self evaluate on those goals, and I think that that’s something that should be a component of this process in its entirety on an annual basis, to collaborate with the director on what those goals should be for the year.”
Dr. Beth Meyers, a school board member representing zone 2, preferred the existing example from Wilson County School’s evaluation of former director of schools Dr. Donna Wright. She suggested that the board tweak the existing evaluation tool with additional sections that the school board viewed as important.
Myers also agreed with Pfieffer’s suggestion of annual goals being present on the evaluation tool.
“One of the things I had to do as a teacher was, at the beginning of the year, I had to fill out a goals form, and I had to send it in,” Myers said. “I had to, at the end of the year, show how I met some goals that I had set for myself.”
Zone 4 school board member Joseph Padilla suggested the addition of a quarterly review for goal-tracking purposes.
“You don’t want to show up at a yearly evaluation and be surprised by anything,” Padilla said. “I don’t know if we can build in anything or if it’s required, but (a possibility would be) a quarterly evaluation where we gathering the data we’re going to gauge yearly on to see where we’re at, kind of like the benchmark tests that we do to see where we’re progressing during the year.”
Zone 5 board member Larry Tomlinson agreed with the intention of clarifying the board’s expectations of the director and his objectives using the current evaluation tool.
“If we’re expecting something from him, then, we’ll need to put it in writing so he’ll know what to expect and (so) we’ll know what to expect in return,” Tomlinson said.
Luttrell agreed with the board’s decision to update the current evaluation tool.
“I want to work with you,” Wilson County School Board Director Jeff Luttrell said to the board. “I want you to tell me what direction you want to go (in). I think that this is a good process, and whatever evaluation tool you come up with, I’ll be glad to try and perform to it.”
