The Wilson County School Board will update its director of schools evaluation tools to reflect it’s expectations of director Jeff Luttrell.

The Wilson County School Board is updating the tools it uses during director-of-schools evaluations.

After reviewing examples from other counties at a special-called meeting on Monday night, the school board decided to add on to the current evaluation tool used to reflect its expectations of the director and to deepen its understanding of his success in the position.

