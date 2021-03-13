After the cancellation of last year’s Wilson County Fair because of the COVID-19 pandement, “Honoring Hometown Heroes” has been announced as the theme of the 2021 Wilson County Fair
The now 10-day fair will open 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and run through Saturday, Aug. 21. The theme celebrates and pays tribute to the many heroes who have done so much this past year. Through the tornado that hit Middle Tennessee in March and the pandemic that changed lives this past year, the board and fair volunteer wanted to honor those who came to the community’s rescue in so many ways, according to a news release.
As the largest fair in Tennessee, the fair’s focus remains family fun, entertainment and agriculture experiences, organizers said. Wilson County Promotions, the nonprofit organization that runs the fair, submitted a proposal to add the Tennessee State Fair to the Wilson County Fair. It has been exploring opportunities to make more improvements to the fairgrounds and for Wilson County.
“After much thought and discussion, it is much better to add the State Fair to the Wilson County Fair than for the State Fair to happen at a different time on the same fairgrounds or even take place in close proximity to our fair,” the news release said. “If approved, Wilson County Promotions will be producing and managing the Tennessee State Fair and the Wilson County Fair as one fair at the same time. We will continue to focus on showcasing Wilson County. Competitions that have been limited to Wilson County will continue. There are no alcoholic beverages currently sold at the Wilson County Fair and no plans to ever do this. Our main focus is on a true family fun experience.”
No agreement has been reached and details are still being discussed. the Wilson County Promotions Board of Directors and the Wilson County Ag Management Committee will need to agree to any details.
Wilson County Promotions board President Randall Clemons said the agriculture commodity focus will be “Year of Beef.”
The fair’s roots are as an agriculture fair and there are over 150 events that take place and volunteers are making plans to incorporate the theme in the many exhibits and competitions.
Clemons said, “There are lots of plans being made to make coming to the fair a great place for fair fun and where families can make memories to last a lifetime. We will be working with health officials and following guidelines and protocols to provide a safe environment for all fairgoers.”
The 2021 Fair will again be presented by Mid-South Ford.
For more information about the fair, visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.