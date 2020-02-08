Cumberland University’s AFRO is hosting its fourth annual “A Wrinkle in Time” event on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel.
In commemoration of Black History Month, the event will highlight and celebrate African American icons with performances and presentations, and offer an opportunity for an open conversation about police brutality and black on black crime in the U.S.
The event will serve as a conclusion to other campuswide celebrations and activities throughout the month of February.
“I have been a part of Afro’s Black History Month event since I became a student at CU, and each year, I have witnessed how much of an impact it has on our audience,” said Shaquillra Taylor, AFRO’s president. “Our past attendees always comment on how much our event has inspired them in some way, and we’re hoping that this year’s event will do the same.”
AFRO has been at CU since 2016 and is made up of a dedicated group of students who work to provide a fun and safe environment to engage the campus in discussions on issues affecting minorities. Its mission is to enlighten students and the community on the current issues and inspire them to take action.
“Creating a diverse and inclusive campus is essential to CU’s mission to empower students to have successful and productive careers and to thrive intellectually, professionally, personally, and spiritually for a lifetime,” said professor and AFRO adviser Kerry Ann Moore. “The AFRO student organization and the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ event are crucial contributors to this mission as they engage our campus in tough conversations around issues like race, bigotry, and culture, and they do so with open hearts and minds.”
The event will include performances by students in the form of dramatic readings, singing, live painting, and other art expressions that are centered around current minority issues. Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick will serve as the guest speaker and offer an opportunity for open discussion.
Tickets are available online and at the door for students and community members, and tickets for children 10 and under are free. Ticket prices include dinner and entry for prizes.
To RSVP, visit https://afroevent.rsvpify.com.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.