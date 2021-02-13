Wilson Bank & Trust’s annual Southern Home & Garden Expo will be a virtual and interactive event this year.
It will be Feb. 17-19 and will feature local businesses specializing in home improvement, interactive videos, prize giveaways and financial assistance for home improvement projects.
With Daphne DeLoren, Middle Tennessee life coach and host of A Drop of Sunshine podcast serving as the host, the event will focus on creating a comfortable home to promote the health and well-being of Middle Tennesseans.
“Now, more than ever, people are in need of a comfortable space to call home, and we are delighted to bring this event to the community with a virtual experience this year,” said WBT CEO John McDearman in a news release. “We’ve proudly presented the Southern Home & Garden Expo for more than 25 years, and we know the importance of keeping this event available to the community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy.”
Available vendor expertise includes carpet and flooring, construction and contractors, custom wood and stonework, home security, interior design and furnishings, kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, pools and patio, siding, exteriors and roofing and windows and doors.
Detailed event information can be found at www.wbthomegardenexpo.com.
Interested participants must pre-register to attend.
Registration is free and open to the public.
