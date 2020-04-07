Cumberland University has moved the annual Phoenix Ball to Saturday, Aug. 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for June 6.
The 37th annual fundraising event, chaired by Ray and Stephanie Hubner, is themed “Draped in Decadence and Masked in Mystery” and will be held on the Cumberland campus. The ball is the university’s largest fundraising event that helps provide scholarships to students.
Cumberland is closely monitoring the situation and following government orders as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Phoenix Ball Patrons’ Party, scheduled for July 11, will remain on that date. The Patrons’ Party will be hosted at the home of Lynotte and Denise Moore.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.phoenixball.com.
