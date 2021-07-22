Beef. It’s what’s for dinner and will be the agriculture commodity celebrated at the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair from Aug. 12-21 at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
Learn how to be “powered by beef” from Lance Pekus, the Cowboy Ninja Warrior who will be onsite for meet-and-greets as well as showcasing the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner Ninja Course during the entire fair. (Fun fact about Lance: He is now headed to the finals of the “American Ninja Warrior” competition shown on NBC on Monday nights.)
The Tennessee Beef Industry Council is the presenting sponsor of this great new Ninja course, where men and women Ninja warriors who are 13 years old and older can compete for up to $13,000 in total cash prizes. Top 20 male and female contestants will compete in the finals on Saturday, Aug. 21. Register online at www.befitaf.com/beef. The course, created by Adventure Fitness, will also be open to those who want to try their hand on a real Ninja Warrior Course just for fun. The Tennessee Department of Tourism and RefrigiWear are also helping sponsor the course.
Fairgoers are encouraged to visit the beef exhibits in the Farm Bureau Expo Center to learn even more about beef cuts, cooking and great recipes. From “Gate to Plate,” the process of putting beef on our tables to eat will be showcased.
“Beef is a top agriculture commodity throughout the state of Tennessee, so it’s a great fit that beef will be celebrated at the 2021 Fair,” said Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions, in a news release. “Our fair’s roots run deep as an agriculture fair, and we are committed to continuing education of our fairgoers about beef.”
Grill masters who wants an opportunity to show off their skills and win some great prizes will have the opportunity at the Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown on Aug 17. Burger Republic is presenting the competition and is bringing in the World Food Championship to judge the burgers and steaks. The winning burger could be featured on the Burger Republic menu for a month after the fair. Grillers could win a trip to the World Food Championship in Dallas in November. Check out the competition and how to register at www.wilsoncountyfair.net. Registration is open until Aug. 1.
The fair is also hosting the Tennessee Apple Pie contest to find the best pie in the state. Bakers can register online at www.wilsoncountyfair.net then bring your recipe and delicious apple pie to compete on Aug. 15 in the Farm Bureau Expo Center for the 2021 state championship. Cash and prizes will be awarded.
Beef cattle shows will take place throughout the fair. The schedule includes the following shows:
• Aug. 12 — Brahman Show
• Aug. 13 — Junior Hereford Show
• Aug. 14 — Tennessee Hereford State Show
• Aug. 15 — American Angus Association ROV Show, Chianina and Chiangus Show, Limousin Show and Tennessee Junior Shows for each breed
• Aug. 20 — AOB, Salers and Simmental Shows and Tennessee Junior Shows for each breed
• Aug. 21 — Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus Show, Tennessee State Red Angus Show, Tennessee State Charolais Show, Gelbvieh Show and Tennessee Junior Shows for each breed
• Aug. 22 — Beef Steer Show, Beef Commercial Heifer Show (4-H and FFA only)
Visit the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair website at www. wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.
Submitted to the Democrat
