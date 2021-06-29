It’s that time of year again, when fireworks go on sale as the country preps for its birthday and Wilson County hasn’t missed a beat, with firework tents popping up all over local parking lots.
Despite reports that shortages could impact supply, local vendors say they are seeing historically typical trends.
Brenda Rahrer is the president of Lebanon-based Surefire Fireworks, a business that she’s been in for 45 years. Now, she said, “I got my kids and grandkids doing it, too.”
Rahrer said she hasn’t had a problem getting fireworks.
“Our supply is very good,” she said. “We may be a little low on a few things, but we are pretty set for the Fourth.”
Fireworks purveyors are allowed to start selling their goods two weeks before the Fourth of July, but have to shutter doors on July 5. Like the king salmon run in Alaska, these entrepreneurs have a small window to maximize their take.
Part of that is knowing where to set up shop. Amanda Johnson, a Lebanon resident who works for Mad Fireworks, said that her company uses multiple metrics to decide where to set up a fireworks tent then, “They enter an agreement with the land owner, so that we are able to set up here.”
She said usually this is the result of a traffic study to see where tents would be most effective. Ideally, she pointed to heavy traffic volume and proximity to subdivisions as guiding principles for making these determinations.
Johnson said that she just works for Mad during the two-week window when tent sales, such as the one she was running in front of the Planet Fitness on Main Street in Lebanon, are permitted by municipalities.
Similarly, most cities allow for a two-week permit around New Year’s as well, the other American holiday which bolsters big bangs as part of the party.
For fireworks middle men like Bill Apple, who is working through Surefire Fireworks, he has to secure the space.
“This property is leased for two weeks. Then we sign a contract through Surefire, who dictates the price,” Apple said.
Part of the rules to get a permit require having someone on site at all times to prevent theft and protect the merchandise. Sites must also be set up in places that are commercially zoned by the municipality.
Apple, who was running the Surefire tent in the empty lot next to Bank of America by Kroger on Main Street in Lebanon, said that in year’s past they have actually had motorists drive by and attempt to launch projectiles into the firework tent.
Fortunately, Apple said no one was injured, but there are signs plastered all over these sales forbidding even smoking a cigarette.
For Apple, even though he just runs the tents for Surefire, it’s become a quasi-family enterprise. While Bill monitored the tent by Kroger, his nephew, Logan Apple, watched the tent in front of the old Kmart building.
The older Apple said that, it’s been busier for him this year earlier in the window of permitted sales than in years’ past, a rush he attributed to news about supply shortages.
In reality, Apple said the fireworks are available, but the logistics aspect of getting them to the final destination have been obstructed by COVID.
“Pretty much everyone’s fireworks come from China,” he said, so with global shipping trends disrupted, it trickled down to the local level.
Apple still anticipates they’ll have enough to keep up with demand, a thought echoed by Rahrer. “I think it will ultimately even out,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of early buyers who wouldn’t normally come in till July 2 or 3 but aren’t wanting to take chances of missing out.”
Rahrer also said her company usually utilizes teachers and college students who are off this time of year and want to make a little extra cash to help move the fireworks, but that employees have been scarce. Of those who are working, Rahrer said, “we really appreciate them.”
