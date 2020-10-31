It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Fiddlers Grove.
Mark your calendar for Nov. 6 through Dec. 19 to take a daytime tour of the Grove and see all of the historic buildings decorated for the holidays. Attendees can tour at their leisure and enjoy the crisp air while learning about Wilson County history.
Fridays in November are special workshop days: a 10-inch gnome to gift or decorate with on Nov. 6, a mesh Christmas wreath with many variations on Nov. 13 and wooden snowman signs with several embellishment options on Nov. 20.
Fiddlers Grove furnishes the supplies, instructions and teachers for each workshop and the public can take home their items.
A Christmas luncheon followed by a guided tour of Fiddlers Grove is included for $50. Visitors can also stop by the General Store, get a complimentary cup of hot chocolate and shop the many items for sale to finish their Christmas lists. The General Store is also selling discounted tickets to the Dancing Lights of Christmas.
The Grove is open Tuesday through Saturday with tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. CDC guidelines are being followed and masks are mandated at this time.
For more information or to reserve a spot at one of the November workshops, call 615-547-6111.
