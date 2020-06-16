Wilson County residents have several ways to celebrate this Independence Day, with fireworks shows planned in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.
Each event is set to kick off at 9 p.m. when night falls on July 4. For those deciding where to take the family on the Fourth, the Democrat talked to city officials for more details.
Mt. Juliet — Mt. Juliet Little League, 10835 Lebanon Road
The fireworks show at Mt. Juliet Little League is also a fundraising event for baseball and softball programs, so parking space on the ball field costs $10. Attendees are asked to stay in or around their cars to promote social distancing.
“We’re going to be doing the same kind of thing we did last year,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. “94FM The Fish will be simultaneously broadcasting so you can listen to music timed for the show.”
Lee said he hopes to see a strong turnout to benefit the Little League organization as it looks to make changes to its stadium.
“They’re changing out almost half a million in lights by going to LED, so I imagine most of the money will go toward that, he said. “We’re hoping to see at least 300 cars and raise between $3,500 and $5,000.”
Lebanon — Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Parkway
Even though the Wilson County Fair has been canceled, the community has a chance to gather at the Fairgrounds for Lebanon’s free fireworks show.
Lebanon Mayoral Assistant Debbie Jessen said the show is impressive and has become a favorite for many residents.
“People are welcome to watch from their vehicles or bring lawn chairs,” she said. “We’re encouraging everyone to maintain social distancing, and just come out and have a good time with their families.”
One thing about the event that hasn’t changed is the level of pyrotechnics the city plans to light the sky with.
“The fireworks are going to be huge,” Jessen said. “It’s always a big, lengthy display and we’re certainly not looking to cut anything back.”
Watertown — Three Forks Park, 8630 Sparta Pike
Three Forks Park in Watertown has reopened just in time to host the city’s fireworks display, with attendees encouraged to stay in or around their cars.
A Fourth of July Parade will also travel across the city before the fireworks go off, and residents are hard at work building their floats.
“The parade will have squirt guns and a water theme,” Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said. “We’ll probably have a concession stand out of the park, so we’ll have to make sure safety guidelines are in place for that.”
Jennings has not confirmed a start time for the parade with organizers at press time, but the route is planned to run from Round Lick Baptist Church across Main Street and end at the east side of town near Highway 70.
“We’re not making any specific changes, so people who have been to this before will know what to expect,” he said. “The one thing I think we ought to look at is, along the parade route people are able to space out, but on the square you can have people bunched up.”
As with the other cities’ events, social distancing is encouraged but will not be enforced. All three fireworks shows are expected to begin at 9 p.m.
