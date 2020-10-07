The city of Lebanon is encouraging residents to celebrate Halloween responsibly and recommends that parents, children, and homeowners take precautions while participating in fall holiday activities, according to a city news release.
To ensure the health and safety of residents, the city of Lebanon recommends the following guidance for trick-or-treating during the coronavirus pandemic:
• Keep a responsible social distance from anyone who does not live in your household.
• Wear a protective mask when approaching or answering a door. Costume masks are not a reliable form of virus protection.
• Practice good hand hygiene and regularly cleanse hands after personal interactions.
• Turn off exterior home and porch lights if you do not want to participate in Halloween activities this year.
• If you feel sick or feeling unwell, please stay home and do not open the door to trick-or-treaters.
General health and safety measures should also be practiced for the safety of children and families:
• Be weather-aware and add layers to costumes or clothing if it is cold outside.
• Consume only individually wrapped, pre-packaged candy or treats. Handmade treats and any unwrapped candy should not be handed out.
• Carry a flashlight when trick-or-treating at dusk or in the dark.
• Watch for traffic before crossing any street and utilize sidewalks whenever possible.
In accordance with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 50, residents are encouraged to follow the state mandate regarding group gatherings which limits social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more persons, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained.
