Rachel Cook has been named principal of Gladeville Elementary School.
An experienced educator and administrator with Wilson County Schools, Cook takes over from Monica Fox, who is retiring after 30 years of service.
Cook, a former teacher at GES, returns to Gladeville after her most recent position as assistant principal at West Elementary.
“I am so excited to be back in ‘The Glade’,” said Cook. “Gladeville Elementary was home before I was assistant principal at West Elementary for the last six years. It will be a true honor to be back serving the students, parents and faculty and staff of this great school. I look forward to building relationships with stakeholders and continuing the legacy Mrs. Fox has built.”
While her leadership at West will be missed, her principal couldn’t be more excited for her.
“Over the past six years I have had the privilege to admire Mrs. Cook as she has grown as an instructional leader,” says West Elementary Principal Chris Plummer. “I’m fully confident in the gifts and talents that she will share with her Gladeville Elementary stakeholders as the building level principal.”
When it comes to the “right fit at the right time,” Director of Schools Donna Wright has seen Cook’s capabilities first-hand.
“Rachel has done so many great and innovative things for our district over the years, both in the classroom and as an administrator,” said Wright. “She’s a strong instructional leader and it has been evident in every position she has held. Her most recent work as assistant principal for West Elementary has just been exemplary and we know that she will do incredible things for Gladeville Elementary.”
Cook began her teacher training at Middle Tennessee State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She went on to pursue a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from MTSU as well. She’s also received an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Lipscomb University. Currently, she is working toward her Ed.D degree in educational leadership and policy analysis at East Tennessee State University.
Cook and her husband, Brandon, are both Mt. Juliet natives, and they have five children. When she’s not on “mom duty,” she really enjoys horseback riding and working on their family farm.
