The deadline to register for this year’s Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair pageants is fast approaching.
Online pageant entries are due July 31. In person registration will be Sunday, Aug. 8, and there will be no mail-in registrations available. There are pageants for all ages, including babies 0-23 months, Doll Parade and King of the Fair 2-3 years and 4-6 years, Fair Princess Revue for four different age groups from 7-15 years of age, Fairest of the Fair 16-21 years of age, and Ms. Wilson County 22-59 years of age.
To enter the Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee pageant for those 60 years and older, applications can be picked up at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square, Lebanon. Applications should be turned into either the Fair Office or the chamber. The deadline for entry is Aug. 2.
There is a Celebrating Lovely Pageant for special needs with categories from kindergarten to seniors. Registration is online only and open until Aug. 8.
All pageant entries above are open to Wilson County residents only.
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will run Aug. 12-21 at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon. Hometown Heroes will be honored and the Year of Beef will be celebrated as the fair theme and agriculture commodity. Over 150 events and activities will take place during this year’s fair. A complete list of all the fun planned for this year’s fair can be found on at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
