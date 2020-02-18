Encore Theatre Company in Mt. Juliet will present A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” Thursday through Sunday.
Encore originally staged the Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play “Love Letters” in February 2009 and 2011. Director Joel Meriwether directed the production in 2009 and he is at the helm of this production as well.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors (60+) and may be purchased in-advance through the company website, Tickets Nashville, or reserved by calling the theater box office at 615-598-8950.
A story of unrequited love between Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner which follows their lives from the mid-1930s to mid-1980s. Author A. R. Gurney chronicles their lives, their love, and their losses through letters written between the two of them for over 50 years — through elementary school, World War II, boarding schools, college, marriage and children, and into adulthood. A different couple will portray Andrew and Melissa each night.
This production also showcases a quartet whose songs underscore and parallel the lives of Andy and Melissa through the good and the bad. Singing traditional romantic ballads such as “Where Do I Begin (The Theme from Love Story)” and Peter, Paul, and Mary’s “The Wedding Song” as well as The Righteous Brother’s “Unchained Melody,” contemporary pop songs by ABBA and Bonnie Tyler and a smattering of Broadway showtunes, are Ann Street-Kavanagh, Ann Gwinn, Tony Bernui, and Suzie Kerr Wright, accompanied by pianist Kevin Guinn.
Encore, at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, is a non-profit 501©(3) community theater founded to stimulate, promote, teach and develop interest in the dramatic art and to bring all aspects of the dramatic arts to area not adequately served at the present time. For more information, go to encore-theatre-company.org.
