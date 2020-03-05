Encore Theatre Company’s next production, “Barely Heirs,” an adult comedy by David Lassig, opens Friday.
Directed by Sara Dhom, the show runs weekends through March 15. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m. House opens 30 minutes before showtime.
This outrageous piece of comic farce brings the audience a fun filled evening of laughs, chaos and confusion as the main character, Jane, played by Victoria Beth, desperately tries to find a way to take delivery of her inheritance — meeting the one requirement — that she be wed, which she isn’t. To pull this off she needs to “borrow” her best friend’s husband, Tom ,played by Matt Smith.
Complications ensue with a slippery lawyer, played by Charles Stroud, Tom’s real wife Claire, played by Tammy England, who joins the charade disguised as a second stand-in husband. Add Jane’s ex-boyfriend Paul, played by Stephen Stroud who is moving back in today and another surprise visitor — Jane’s mother, Betty — played by Jodi Malitsky. Enter Officer Rickie, played by Buffi Holland, at the door to investigate all of these neighborhood shenanigans.
Purchase tickets online at TicketsNashville $16 for adults and $13 for seniors. You can also reserve seats and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950. Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet (just west of Highway 109). For auditions and upcoming productions please visit Encore-Theatre-Company.org.
