The Baddour Parkway Arboretum has been recertified as a Level 1 arboretum.
Located at Fiddlers Grove Historical Village inside the Wilson County Fair Grounds, the arboretum was visited by officials with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council on July 8 for an inspection. The arboretum was initially awarded the official certification of Level 1 in 2014. Despite damage to several arboretum trees in the last five years (including the tornado and a derecho wind storm this past spring that hit Fiddlers Grove), the BPA was successfully recertified as a Level 1 arboretum with 42 trees in the collection.
Currently, the council is the only organization certifying arboretums in Tennessee. To become a certified arboretum it must be open to the public with trees that are labeled, properly protected and well maintained. A Level 1 arboretum must have a minimum of 30 different species of healthy trees that are labeled with their scientific and common name.
A team of dedicated tree stewards have been maintaining and protecting the arboretum trees and surrounding grounds since before the initial certification in 2014. Most stewards are members of the Wilson County Master Gardener Tree Committee, and work in conjunction with Fiddlers Grove Historical Village.
The arboretum trees are accessible while Fiddlers Grove is open, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All trees have metal stakes that hold the labels in their mulch rings making it easier to find them and read their names.
For more information, call the Fiddlers Grove Foundation at 615-547-6111 or send an email to trees@fiddlersgrove.org.
