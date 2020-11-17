For those looking for unique holiday gifts, the annual Fiddlers Grove barn sale could be just the ticket.
Step back in time and stroll from one building to the next in the historic village shopping for those special hand-crafted items. There will be hot food and drinks in the General Store along with beautiful items for purchase.
Organizers encourage patrons to spend the day at the village, enjoying folks dressed in period clothing and visiting the buildings decorated for the holidays. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove located inside the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Make it a full day by purchasing a discount ticket at the General Store for the Dancing Lights show. It’s only $20 per car.
The village is observing the CDC guidelines and local mandate for wearing masks.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.