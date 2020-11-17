barn

Fiddlers Grove Historic Village is decorated for the holidays and will be holding its annual barn sale on Saturday.

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, the annual Fiddlers Grove barn sale could be just the ticket.

Step back in time and stroll from one building to the next in the historic village shopping for those special hand-crafted items. There will be hot food and drinks in the General Store along with beautiful items for purchase.

Organizers encourage patrons to spend the day at the village, enjoying folks dressed in period clothing and visiting the buildings decorated for the holidays. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove located inside the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Make it a full day by purchasing a discount ticket at the General Store for the Dancing Lights show. It’s only $20 per car.

The village is observing the CDC guidelines and local mandate for wearing masks.

