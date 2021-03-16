Fiddlers Grove had originally set April 2 as its opening date. However, it was an oversight that Friday, April 2 is Good Friday. Most offices will be closed and Fiddlers Grove is scheduled to be closed to observe the holiday as well. Therefore, Fiddlers Grove will have its grand opening on April 9 at noon in the Veterans Building. There will be a short program, and light snacks, finger foods, and drinks will be served.
The public is encouraged to come out and be a part of the 2021 Grand Opening. This is a great opportunity for everyone to see how Fiddlers Grove has come back in a mighty way from last year’s March 3 tornado and hear what is planned for the 2021 year.
The Veterans Building is at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. CDC and state guidelines in place on that date will be observed.
— Submitted to the Democrat
